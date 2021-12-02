12 One-of-a-Kind Christmas Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List

Let’s be honest. Holiday shopping can be a stressful experience. We have a gift option for everyone on your list, whether you’re shopping for someone who says they want “nothing” for the holidays or someone who seems to already have everything.

For the year 2021, here are 12 unusual Christmas gift ideas:

The EntertainerA sleek black and white WOOZOO C81 Tower Fan ($134.99) can help keep your recipient’s space welcoming. This tall, remote-controlled oscillating fan provides a lot of cooling without taking up a lot of space. Three speeds allow the user to adjust the power, and the accompanying remote — which is stored in a convenient back compartment — makes switching settings even easy.

The Early Bird

A fresh cushion is something that everybody can enjoy.

The Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow from Honeydew is meant to keep you from tossing and turning all night long by providing ergonomic support and all-around comfort. No matter how you sleep, the pillow’s distinctive curvature supports your neck and shoulders, providing optimal neck alignment and support that other pillows lack. The cost of admission is $99.

The OrganizedA wallet has never looked so well-organized. If you know someone who is meticulous about their belongings, Ekster’s Slim Aluminum Cardholder ($59) is an excellent choice. This smart wallet is built for rapid access and comes in standard matte black and vivid colors like pacific blue and metallic rose. All cards are fanned out with a single touch of a button, and the extendable backplate keeps the wallet looking compact. This item also has RFID blocking technology and can be used in conjunction with a tracker card ($37).

Air fryers from Home Chef are the latest must-have kitchen item, so if the home cook in your life doesn’t have one, now is the time to act. The Chefman 10-liter Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer ($119.99) has all of the standard air dryer bells and whistles, plus a lot more. This all-in-one touch-screen appliance also functions as a rotisserie spit, oven, and dehydrator, making it ideal for quick cooking and baking. Its inside illumination feature also allows you to monitor the cooking process, which is an unique twist.

The Overworked

You know someone who deserves some alone time, and RENPHO has two goods that will make them happy. With deep kneading action, the Shiatsu Foot Massager ($129.99) packs a punch. The air compression element, on the other hand, is the real game-changer.