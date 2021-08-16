11 Georgia schools have been closed due to a COVID outbreak that has infected 76 students and 67 staff members.

According to WSAV, an NBC affiliate in Savannah, Georgia, 76 kids and 67 teaching members in the Ware County Georgia School District tested positive for COVID-19, requiring the schools to close for two weeks.

According to the news site, school district officials reported that 679 children were confined owing to possible virus contact, while 150 staff members were also isolated.

According to Business Insider, Ware County School District wrote on its Facebook page, “During this two-week hiatus, no instruction will take place.” Extracurricular practices and contests will continue as planned during the season.”

“Board Members made the decision to halt school due to a staff deficit and the amount of pupils under quarantine,” the message said. The turmoil generated by the surge overwhelmed teachers, nurses, and staff members, and we were having trouble running the school on a day-to-day basis.”

According to the Ware County School System’s Facebook page, the district employs approximately 950 people and has more than 5,900 pupils enrolled in programs. For the fall semester, classes began on August 4 in the county.

There will be no virtual learning during the two-week closure. WSAV said that schools would be disinfected during the shutdown, and classes would resume on September 7. On August 30, the staff will return to the classroom.

“Some staff members are struggling with their own illness or sickness in their families, so they are unable to work right now,” the school district said in a statement obtained by WSAV. Two schools’ staffs have suffered severe casualties. Many of our employees have stated that this is the most difficult start to a new year that they have ever had.”

Despite a strong recommendation, the school district did not have a face mask policy. As cases of the Delta strain of the coronavirus rise, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has refused to enact a face mask regulation.

COVID instances in Ware County have “increased recently and are extraordinarily high,” according to the New York Times. According to the news outlet, the daily average case count as of Aug. 15 was 39, up 132 percent from two weeks prior.

