Zip World’s underground Christmas grotto offers a fantastic family journey with Santa.

Zipmas will be the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, with a magnificent underground grotto, spectacular Christmas lights, and the chance to meet Santa.

The action-packed event will blend the charm of Zip World’s historic Llechwedd location in Blaenau Ffestiniog with a traditional Welsh Christmas to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience.

Zip World’s marketing manager, Wes Earl, said: “This winter, we’re especially looking forward to presenting a Christmas event in the historic Llechwedd Deep Mine. We’re excited for people to attend and enjoy our Zipmas event, which we’ve planned to be a fun experience for the entire family.

“Along with all of our regular experiences that will be available to book throughout the winter, there will be plenty to see and do for both adults and children.”

To go to Santa’s grotto, take the train.

From November 29 to December 24, visitors of all ages will need to ride a cable railway to experience the wonder of Zipmas, as Santa’s grotto opens deep underground in the site’s former mine.

Before arriving at the wintery wonderland, board your own carriage with your family for the 90-second excursion.

The elves will then accompany you as you journey deep into the Victorian Llechwedd slate mine, soaking up the festive mood through tunnels festooned with Christmas lights and decorations.

Santa will meet you with a wrapped gift and your very own Welsh slate bauble, which you may paint at the on-site craft station. His grotto is brimming with gifts for children of all ages, ensuring that each youngster receives something they will like.

There are lots of photo opportunities in the grotto as well, allowing you to immortalize the magical experience.

Make a slate bauble of your own design.

After meeting Santa, it’s time to board the train again for the next stop: Zip World’s craft station. There, you may personalize your Welsh slate bauble and take home a piece of mining heritage from North Wales.

As you and your family of festive explorers get creative with the glitter and paint to produce a décor that glows throughout the season, let your imaginations go wild.

you can then take it home.