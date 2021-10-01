Zip World’s Halloween Ffear Fforest attraction has been “overhauled and invested” in, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Zip World’s Halloween festival Ffear Fforest returns in 2021 with thrilling rides, interactive entertainment, and plenty of terrifying clowns.

During the epidemic, the annual fright-filled experience was put on hold for a year, but organizers have been working hard to guarantee that it returns with a fun-filled Halloween night out you’ll never forget.

When the festival takes place from October 22 to 31, visitors to Betws-y-Zip Coed’s World Fforest site can expect fresh new circus-themed components and better visual effects.

Ffear Fforest is open every evening during the run from 7:30pm to 10:30pm, and with certain nights already sold out, advance booking is recommended to avoid missing out.

“Everyone has been imprisoned for such a long time, and here is their moment to let their hair down, experience something unique, and unleash their inner child,” said Wes Earl, brand manager at Zip World.

“The more you participate in the event on the night, the more enjoyable your experience will be.”

Fun at the carnival has gotten a whole lot weirder.

This year, Zip World is going all out to make the experience as enjoyable as possible from beginning to end, with a variety of interactive carnival-style attractions to enjoy in between the site’s thrilling rides.

Play ‘test your strength’ or ‘coconut shy’ on the bizarre fairground with old games and circus-themed items. A visit to the fortune teller’s tent may also provide more than you bargained for.

There will be more areas to socialize and hang out between expeditions with the addition of straw-bale seating.

Clowns that are creepier than ever are on the loose.

You can run, but you can’t escape from Ffear Fforest’s horde of clowns, who will pursue you as you navigate the rides and interactive activities across the enormous woodland.

The Fforest’s ever-popular clowns have been given a shockingly beautiful new design for 2021, complete with new elaborately crafted masks and costumes created by a local seamstress, and they’re looking creepier than ever.

Wes continued, “This year, we’ve completely redesigned and invested in the production, from film-quality custom costumes to improved lighting, special effects, and games.”

