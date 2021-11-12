Zinedine Zidane received a ‘present’ in a Tesco shopping bag from a former Liverpool midfielder.

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool midfielder, has revealed how he came to own Zinedine Zidane’s 1998 World Cup final shirt.

When Zidane was 26 years old, he made his mark on the world stage by scoring a brace as France defeated Brazil 3-0 at the Stade de France to win the coveted Cup for the first time.

The shirt that the talismanic midfielder was wearing that night, though, was sat in a carrier bag on Merseyside, courtesy of Gerard Houllier, a few years later.

And it was there that Murphy received it from Liverpool’s late great manager Houllier.

Murphy told Darren Bent on talkSPORT EDGE, “Gerard Houllier was my manager at Liverpool, as you know, and he had a significant influence and friendship with Zidane from his days in France and maintained in touch with him through the years.”

“And one day, after I’d been called to the England squad, I went into the office.”

“So I’d gone on a trip with Houllier at Liverpool, from being sent out on loan to Crewe, to returning and breaking into the first team as a regular, winning several trophies, and then being called up to the England group.”

“One day, he summoned me into the office with a plastic bag, like a Co-op or Tesco bag, and he simply put it on the desk and said, ‘that’s for you.'”

“I pulled out the shirt and it said ‘Zidane,’ and it had the World Cup final insignia on it,” Murphy continued. ‘Zinedine handed it to me after the final, but I want to offer it to you,’ he explained.

“He said, ‘I’ve spoken to him, it’s great.’ I was a little taken aback.” I told him I’d offer it to you as a token of my appreciation for the adventure you’d taken.’

Murphy earned his England debut against Sweden in November 2001, just a few months after the Reds won the treble.

Murphy also discussed spotting Andrea Pirlo’s talent when with England U21s, Houllier’s spectacular return to Anfield against Roma in 2002, and taking tea with Rui Costa and Abel Xavier during a pre-season tour in his conversation with ex-England striker Bent.

However, Houllier's gift of Zidane's shirt.