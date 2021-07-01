Yves Bissouma kept an eye on Liverpool’s £36 million transfer target.

Allow the spending to commence. After all of the anticipation, rumours, and counter-rumours, the transfer window is now fully open, after previously being limited to domestic transfers.

It’s not like it’ll put an end to the speculation. But it does come with the restriction that no business can be done for the following two months.

Liverpool, of course, have already achieved their primary goal of signing a new center-back by striking a £36 million deal with RB Leipzig to sign Ibrahima Konate.

Today marks the formal start of the France under-21 international’s career with the Reds. And he won’t be the last newcomer as Jurgen Klopp continues to shape and evolve his squad for the upcoming season and beyond.

But what about the players who have previously been linked with a move to Anfield?

For some, the loss of Gini Wijnaldum has left a gaping vacuum in Liverpool’s midfield.

In terms of numbers, though, the Reds are back to where they started the 2019/20 season, with the additions of Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara offsetting the departures of Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum.

That might change if Klopp decides he wants to start thinking about the future in the engine room – or if one of the present group, most likely Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, decides to go.

Renato Sanches isn’t an option due to the lack of a pressing need for a proven midfielder, and the overall contract for his services is considered too expensive given his projected status in the squad.

Klopp is a tremendous fan of Aston Villa talisman John McGinn, but Liverpool’s interest in him appears to be limited this summer.

The Reds were interested in Germany international Florian Neuhaus, but their enthusiasm waned when his release clause at Borussia Moenchengladbach expired at the end of May.

And there was no suggestion Liverpool were moving for Porto midfielder Otavio before his release clause went from £35m to £52m overnight.

They are, though, keeping tabs on a number of players including Yves Bissouma, the 24-year-old Mali international who has impressed for Brighton and Hove Albion.

And among the longer-term options is Ajax’s 19-year-old Holland international Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool will only bolster their forward line should any. Summary ends.