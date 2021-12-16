You’ve probably never heard of the man who transformed St Helens.

When you think of glassmaking, St Helens is perhaps the first place that comes to mind.

For nearly 150 years, industry has been the driving force behind the Merseyside town, and no name is more associated with it than Pilkington’s.

The industry can be traced back to 1826, when John William Bell founded the St Helens Crown Glass Company with funds gathered from three rich local families.

However, contrary to common belief, it was Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Francois Graux de la Bruyere who brought glass-making to St Helens and was the first manager of the Ravenhead glassworks.

The technology of casting plate glass was created in France in the 1680s, according to scholar Nikolaus Pevsner, with St Gobain as the center.

The British Caste Plate Glass Company was formed in 1773 at Ravenhead, now part of St Helens, with Jean-Baptiste Francois Graux de la Bruyere as the manager, according to his book, ‘South Lancashire: The Industrial and Commercial South.’

Many inhabitants are unaware that St Helens’ glass-making history precedes the St. Helens Crown Glass Company and Pilkingtons, which have become synonymous with the town over time.

The Chantry St Helens volunteers, who dig up the ancient monuments by hand, have uncovered surprising facts in one region of the borough, with some remnants discovered two feet below the surface.

One of the most fascinating people discovered on the site was arguably St Helens’ original father of glassmaking.

“The burial of Jean-Baptiste Francois Graux de la Bruyere, he came from Picardy in France, or Belgium depending on the year,” Ned Forsyth previously told The Washington Newsday.

“He was the one who brought glassmaking to St Helens,” says the narrator. St Helens would not have been the world capital for glass if it hadn’t been for him, but he isn’t even mentioned in the city.

“He came up with the notion of blowing a bottle, taking off the top, bottom, cutting it down the middle, and putting it back together.”

