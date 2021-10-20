Youri Tielemans might be signed by Liverpool thanks to a familiar contract scenario.

Liverpool were connected with almost every midfielder you could think of during the summer transfer window.

The free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain inevitably led to speculation about who would replace him.

Jurgen Klopp ultimately decided against bringing in a new midfielder, with center-back Ibrahima Konate being the lone first-team acquisition.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans was one of the players linked with a move to Anfield over the summer.

The Foxes forward, who scored the game-winning goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season, was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Tielemans has remained at the King Power Stadium, and Leicester is rumored to be interested in renewing his contract with the 24-year-old.

However, according to new sources in 90min, Tielemans has turned down Leicester’s latest contract offer, fueling speculation that he may depart the club soon.

The Belgium international’s current contract expires in 2023, so it’s understandable that Leicester would want to extend one of their most important players’ contract.

If the rumors are genuine, Leicester will have to consider their options for Tielemans in the long run.

Of course, you wouldn’t expect them to give up and stop attempting to sign the midfielder to a new contract, so the story is far from over.

However, if Tielemans continues to reject a new contract with Leicester, the club may have to consider allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

His contract will expire at the conclusion of next season, leaving 12 months of uncertainty at the completion of the current campaign.

Given Leicester’s track record of not being afraid to sell some of their top players for the appropriate price, Tielemans might go in 2022.

Do you want to go to Liverpool?

Given his talent and contract situation, you’d expect that if Klopp wants to recruit a new midfielder in the future, Tielemans would be on his radar.

However, whether or not the midfielder is genuinely wanted by Liverpool remains to be seen. “The summary has come to an end.”