‘You’re f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f***** – Liverpool’s rant on “special night” upset the opposing manager

After a 30-year wait, Liverpool fans will finally see Jordan Henderson raise the Premier League trophy on July 22, 2020.

The Reds had been crowned Champions almost a month prior, but it wasn’t until the final home game of the season, against Chelsea, that they could finally claim a trophy.

The most talked-about aspect of the strange 5-3 thriller was a touchline argument between Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, which added a new twist to what was a memorable day for the club.

Naby Keita thundered the ball past Kepa Arizzabalaga and into the top corner from outside the box as Jurgen Klopp’s side began in the sauntering style of champions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then increased the team’s advantage 15 minutes later from a free-kick, curling the ball into the corner in what seemed like an unavoidable curling finish.

Lampard was enraged on the sideline after the infraction that led to the second goal, believing Mateo Kovacic should not have been penalized for his challenge on Sadio Mane.

Lampard was reportedly spotted mouthing a few four-letter comments at Klopp and Pep Lijnders, as well as shouting, ““One title you’ve won and you’re f*****g giving it the big ‘un,” according to The Mirror.

Klopp kept his cool, telling the Chelsea great to “calm down, calm down,” but his opposing number continued to accuse him of “absolute disrespect.”

Meanwhile, the game remained fast-paced, with Gini Wijnaldum putting the hosts 3-0 up until Olivier Giroud pulled one back before half-time.

Before Chelsea produced a late comeback through Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic, Roberto Firmino received a wonderful cross from Alexander-Arnold to seemingly put the game beyond question.

To cap off a fantastic effort, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored Liverpool’s final goal.

Despite the animosity between the two benches, Klopp spoke to his players soon before the final whistle and gave them some advice.

He exclaimed, “Enjoy this moment!” “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The verbal battle between Klopp and Lampard, on the other hand, was far from over.

Tensions in the Chelsea camp had been running high coming into the penultimate game.