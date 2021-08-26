‘You’d think Klopp would adore it.’ – Gary Neville opposes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of referees.

Following Liverpool’s win over Burnley last weekend, Jurgen Klopp criticised referees and made ‘wrestling’ comments. Gary Neville has reacted.

Despite the Reds’ 2-0 win over the Clarets at Anfield thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, Klopp was dissatisfied with some of Sean Dyche’s challenges.

“We have to be ready for a true fight, which we were today in a proper game with challenges from Barnes, Wood, Virgil, Joel,” Klopp stated on BT Sport. I’m not sure we’re on the right track; it’s far too hazardous.

“There is only one message: let the game flow; no one knows what it implies. I’m not certain.

“I enjoy all of the moves that favor the attacking team, but we have to stay focused on player safety. People who remark, “That’s the challenge, I love seeing that,” should watch wrestling if they enjoy that type of stuff.”

Several people, including analysts Peter Crouch and Joe Cole, as well as Dyche himself, disagreed with Klopp’s remarks, accusing him of singling out players.

Neville, a Sky Sports pundit, was similarly taken aback by the comments, claiming that it was an aspect of the game that Klopp should enjoy.

On The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United star said, “I’m surprised.”

“He was also talking about the officials and the Leno judgment against Brentford before the games.

“Everyone appeared to think we were headed in the right path last weekend, on and off the pitch, in the interviews – I still believe that.

“The referees have been absolutely excellent in these first two weeks, in my opinion.

“That’s not to say they won’t make a mistake, but they’ve been great, as has Stockley Park.

“So I’m astonished Klopp went after them in this time frame and claims we’ve gone back 15 years since this is the man who talked about heavy metal football.

“The adrenaline of English football, the cut and thrust of it, sliding tackles,” says the player.

“All the things you’d expect Klopp to enjoy, like the physicality of the game, but something is bothering him, and I’m not sure what it is.”

“The summary comes to an end.”