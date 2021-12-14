You were lucky enough to get your hands on these must-have 90s Christmas toys.

Different fashion trends, films, and television shows have inspired the must-have Christmas toys of the year over the years, and they do, in retrospect, encapsulate a bit of what it was like to grow up in a particular decade.

They were the kinds of things you couldn’t see your own children playing with now, or that your parents had to stand in line for at 6 a.m. to assure you got them.

Before there were apps, Xbox consoles, or iPhones, most people’s Christmas wish lists included plush toys, milk caps, and interactive pets.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja (Hero) Turtles, the 8-bit Game Boy, and, of course, Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear all arrived in the 1990s, according to Mirror Online.

Here are a couple of the decade’s must-have Christmas toys that should get a few jingle bells ringing.

Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles debuted in 1990.

Many kids would recall rushing home after school to watch the animation and play with their turtle toys while singing the theme tune, “heroes in a half shell.”

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are ninjutsu-trained siblings who fight evil in New York City.

Because all of the characters ate pizza, the show’s success certainly boosted national pizza sales as well.

The earliest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures were based mainly on the original comic series, which was much darker in tone than the later television.

And sales totaled 30 million units globally. A film reboot is planned for 2023, which is still popular today.

Game Boy was released in 1991.

The Nintendo Game Boy was a complete shocker when it was released three decades ago, despite its small screen and dismal green background.

The 8-bit Game Boy is a hallmark of youth for many gamers, and many will recall the Game Link connector, which allowed two Game Boys to be joined together for multiplayer enjoyment.

As well as the Tetris theme song, which I spent far too many hours playing as a kid.

Following the initial release of 300,000 Game Boy consoles in Japan, various further variants were developed.

The Play It Loud series included a variety of case colors, with the white variant being the only one available. “The summary has come to an end.”