You might recognize Liverpool Street from Doctor Who.

The 13th series of Doctor Who, which is partly set in Liverpool, has recently returned to our screens.

As newbie Dan Lewis, comedian John Bishop joined the cast of the long-running science fiction series.

John’s character is defined as a regular guy from Liverpool who is the Doctor’s companion, Jodie Whittaker.

However, it was his house in the show that drew the attention of several keen observers.

Llanmaes Street in Cardiff is thought to have been used to film the fake “Granger Street” where Dan resides.

The roadway, however, is based on Anfield’s Rockfield Road.

On the night of Halloween, John’s character is seen entering the terrace house in the first episode of the series.

The Tardis lands in the street a few minutes later, with the freshly restored Anfield stadium in the background.

“Liverpool?” After exiting the Tardis, the Doctor makes a remark.

“Anfield! The Klopp era has begun! Classic!” Perhaps we can go to a game.” In the episode, the Doctor claims to have repeatedly seen Liverpool’s memorable Champions League win against Barcelona and even claims to have worked as a ball boy for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

She said, ” “I’ve seen nine times the Barcelona match.

“I used to be Trent’s ball boy.”

At recent weeks, fans of the show have flocked to Twitter to express their delight with the series’ setting in Anfield.

“Spaceship in Anfield on tonight’s Doctor Who, these episodes are boss,” one person said.

“Seeing the #DoctorWho version of Anfield, especially how they modified Rockfield Road…” commented another.

A third has been added: “Dan’s street, “Granger Street,” was filmed in Cardiff with some background substitution, although it appears to be modeled on the real Rockfield Road in Anfield. Neat.” Doctor Who’s cast and crew were in Liverpool early this year filming sequences for the new series.

Comedian John Bishop was one of the celebrities who were observed recording on the steps of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

On Liverpool’s Albert Dock, the legendary Tardis was also discovered, with Jodie Whittaker posing alongside it.