You could be punished if you drive in the Liverpool bus lanes.

There were originally 26 bus lanes in Liverpool, but currently there are just five.

All prior bus lanes have been suspended pending the results of an independent assessment to see if they were useful or simply a nuisance to normal vehicles.

Only four in the city center reopened in 2014, with a fifth, on Ranelagh Street, set to join the exclusive club on November 30, 2020.

Driving on designated bus lanes during forbidden hours is a traffic violation, with the exception of pedal cyclists, taxis, and certified private hire cars.

Drivers who commit such an offense are subject to a £60 Penalty Charge Notice, which must be paid within 28 days of receipt.

The fine is halved if paid within 14 days.

Fines can be issued by the police as well, but you will not be charged by both the council and the police for the same offense.

“Drivers who violate bus lane signs increase congestion and cause delays for public transportation passengers,” says Liverpool City Council.

“Originally our aim was to enforce the core city bus corridors,” according to the Liverpool City Council website, “but in a program of expansion we are seeking to implement bus lanes along critical routes in and out of the city centre.”

“We employ CCTV cameras to identify vehicles and issue warning letters or fines,” says the police officer.

However, CCTV isn’t always on.

A row erupted earlier this year when it was revealed that the cameras intended to catch and penalise cars who entered the Ranelagh Street route incorrectly had not been turned on years after the scheme was accepted.

The city council had approved a plan in 2018 that would prohibit vehicles and private hire taxis from using the busy road, allowing only buses and Hackney cabs to use it.

However, nearly a year after the initiative went into effect, the enforcement cameras were still not turned on in September 2021.

This October, a colorful crossing was built on Hanover Street in the hopes of reducing accidents and deaths along this popular bus corridor, which has been subject to vehicle limitations for decades.

One of the reasons the council stated the enforcement cameras were needed, along with a, was concerns about safety and collisions in the region. “The summary has come to an end.”