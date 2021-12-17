‘You can understand,’ says Mark Clattenburg following Liverpool’s disputed goal against Newcastle.

Referee Mike Dean didn’t need to pause play in the build-up to Diogo Jota’s equalizer against Newcastle United, according to former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg.

Within 10 minutes, Liverpool had conceded a goal to Eddie Howe’s team, but Jota quickly leveled the score.

While Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden was down with what appeared to be a head injury, the Portuguese international scored, and the visitors were irritated that play was not stopped.

Clattenburg, on the other hand, maintains that it is up to the official to decide whether or not to stop the game, and that nothing in the law requires him to do so.

“There is nothing in the laws that states Mike Dean had to halt play because Isaac Hayden was down with a head injury,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“However, it is standard procedure for the referee to stop play for this type of injury, so you can see why Newcastle felt aggrieved when the game went on and Liverpool scored.”

“Instead, Dean let the attacking phase finish, which resulted in a goal.” Newcastle may be angry, but the odds aren’t on their side. The referee has the last say.” After Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored two more goals for Liverpool, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes his side was ‘harshly treated’ in the defeat.

After the game, he told the media, “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” “Isaac was instantly holding his head, and the player’s safety must be the top priority.”

“I thought that was a bad decision, and we’ve been treated badly today.”