Yobs set off a firework in a convenience store.

Over the weekend, a band of thugs threw a lit firecracker inside a convenience shop.

At 7.22 p.m. on Saturday (November 6), police were dispatched to Lymm, near Warrington, to investigate claims of anti-social behavior at the Co-op store in Cherry Lane.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and an inquiry has been initiated.

Cheshire Police said in a statement: “At 7.22 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, police were dispatched to a store on Cherry Lane, Lymm, for reports of anti-social behavior.

“Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that a group of teenagers had tossed a firework into the store, causing the smoke alarm to go off. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

“An investigation has been initiated, and officers are looking into a variety of possibilities.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Cheshire Police via their website using the reference number IML 1126363.

