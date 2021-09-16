Yeezy and Balenciaga are outsold by Lidl’s £12.99 trainers.

Thousands of Lidl customers have been looking for the store’s own-brand trainers in anticipation of today’s apparel release.

Lidl revealed earlier this month that it would launch its own clothing line in the United Kingdom, complete with its coveted footwear.

The sneakers were first released last year, but only in a few countries, leaving customers eagerly anticipating their arrival on UK shops.

The news of the UK release has been well received by Lidl customers, with thousands of people looking for the shoes online ahead of time.

The trainers are in high demand, even outperforming some of the most popular designer trainer releases, according to new search statistics.

When Balenciaga’s popular Triple S trainers were released in 2017, about 110,000 people searched for them online, while the Yeezy Boost 700 was searched 33,100 times.

Since its release, Lidl’s £12.99 trainers have gathered up 135,000 searches, outnumbering the demand for both expensive brands’ shoes.

The trainers have even appeared on eBay since their introduction last year, with prices as high as £150 as customers try to get their hands on them.

Today, the discount retailer will debut a comprehensive clothing range with the Lidl brand.

Socks, beach shorts, and a foldable shopping tote bag in various designs are part of the ‘Lidl by Lidl’ line.

From Thursday, September 16, until stock lasts, Lidl’s new clothing line will be available in stores across the country.