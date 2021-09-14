Yankee Candle has released a trio of advent calendars ahead of Black Friday.

The Christmas countdown is frequently used as an excuse to eat a small piece of chocolate every morning.

There are, however, some alternatives for people who do not wish to ration chocolate this December.

Yankee Candle has released three advent calendars with beautiful Christmas-themed scents, allowing you to fill your house with delectable scents in the lead up to December 25th.

The Advent Wreath is the smallest of the three calendars, costing £24.99 and included a transparent glass tea light holder to store all of your Christmas scents and enjoy later in the year.

Twinkling Lights, Christmas Market, Letters To Santa, Christmas Eve Cocoa, Snowflake Cookie, Angel’s Wings, Candlelit Cabin, and Christmas Cookie are among the eight Christmas tealight smells included in the advent calendar.

This offer includes three of each smell in a cute tealight size that’s perfect for tiny spaces like your bedroom.

You may get one right now by clicking here.

There are possibilities for you if you have a somewhat larger budget for your Christmas countdown.

Twinkling Lights, Christmas Market, Letters To Santa, Christmas Eve Cocoa, Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Magic, Snow in Love, Candlelit Cabin, Christmas Cookie, Christmas Eve®, Holiday Hearth, All is Bright, and Cinnamon Stick are among the scents available in the Advent Book for an extra £10.

These holiday scents come in a mix of tea lights and votive candles, as well as a festive votive holder to prevent wax from dripping onto your furniture.

The £34.99 Advent Book may be purchased here.

The sold-out Advent Tree caters to the most ardent candle enthusiasts.

It costs £79.99 for candle aficionados, but it includes all of the seasonal scents in tea lights, votives, and miniature jars.

A snuffer, wick trimmer, votive holder, and tea light holder are all included.

The Advent Tree can be found here.