Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, Nat Phillips’ interest, and the current situation of Liverpool’s transfer market.

Tick, tock, tock, tock, tock, tock, to Liverpool is in the final two weeks of the transfer market, and the clock is ticking.

In terms of incomings, Jurgen Klopp’s £36 million signing of remains the only new face he has brought in.

Whether that changes before Tuesday’s 11 p.m. deadline depends on how successful the Reds are in moving on a number of players – and whether others want to explore a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Klopp has already stated that his team is more than large enough in terms of numbers, with Fenway Sports Group’s aim in recent weeks being to maintain the nucleus of the club for the long term by agreeing to a series of new contracts, with more expected to come.

Following the free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool were expected to make a bid for a midfielder.

While the Reds are keeping an eye on a number of options, a move next summer appears to be more plausible.

An extra forward coming in before the deadline is a higher possibility, though it is far from certain, with West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr among those Liverpool have assessed.

That appears to be an option only if two of the existing attack-mined players leave.

Liverpool are waiting for Lyon to come back with a bid that is closer to their £12 million assessment of the player. Shaqiri continues to have other suitors, and his future is expected to be a source of speculation for the rest of the window.

A number of Premier League and European clubs are keeping an eye on the situation, albeit no real interest has been expressed.

Southampton are considering a move for is sure to draw a slew of clubs should Liverpool allow him to leave on loan, though it would be contingent on his fellow centre-situation. back’s

The Reds set a price tag of at least £10 million on the 20-year-old right-back earlier this summer, anticipating that he would seek a move in quest of regular first-team experience. There hasn't been any movement on this yet.