Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, Jarrod Bowen, Saul Niguez, and the current situation of Liverpool’s transfer market

Liverpool’s hard work continues in Austria, but the transfer market remains quiet.

At least for the time being.

The Reds have spent the majority of their summer cleaning the decks and raising finances, with well over £30 million in sales already completed.

Marko Grujic (£10.5 million), Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5 million), and Harry Wilson (£12 million) are among those that left during a busy few days last week.

Liverpool’s ability to earn over £30 million from three players who combined played less than 20 times for the Reds demonstrates the club’s nimbleness in the transfer window.

Due to the EFL’s strict Financial Fair Play procedures, the amount earned for Wilson from Championship side Fulham will not be paid until next summer.

Nonetheless, given the effort that went into making Wilson a Wales international since he joined the club at the age of eight, the money will be considered as a major feather in the cap of the club’s thriving Academy ranks.

As multiple clubs circle the Switzerland star, you could be the next one heading for the departure lounge.

Shaqiri has expressed his wish to leave the club for greener pastures, and his representatives are now in talks with a number of potential suitors.

Sevilla, Lazio, Napoli, and Villarreal are among them, with Liverpool searching for a player worth between £12-£15 million after a successful Euros with the Swiss.

On Wednesday, the dynamic striker joined his teammates in Austria, although he could leave in the coming days.

Burnley and Brighton are both said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Liverpool are unconcerned about his condition, and Klopp is willing to have him in the team to help boost the centre-back ranks after Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez were all injured last season.

Klopp, on the other hand, will not stand in Phillips’ way if he decides to go, and will wish him well following his outstanding performance last season.

The Reds have won 21 games for the side that finished third in the Premier League previous season.