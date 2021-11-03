Workers at a law company who were laid off have filed a lawsuit over redundancy pay.

The Pure Business Group Limited, which employed 265 people in Liverpool and Prescot, has discontinued operations and laid off 203 people.

Administrators Kroll have been hired to wind down the organization and help any personnel who are no longer needed.

Employees speak of ‘devastation’ as Pure Legal, situated in Liverpool, ‘enters administration.’

Now, a group of workers from Pure Legal, a subsidiary company, who were all laid off, are pursuing legal action against the corporation for the way the redundancy process was handled.

The Pure Group specialized in civil claims and was based on Princes Parade on the city’s waterfront.

Hampson Hughes, an Albert Dock law company, is now representing a group of 30 former Pure Legal employees in this action in order to help them get a protective award.

“Unfortunately, the collapse of Pure Legal has left many former employees without work with no time for preparedness,” said Anita North, an employment law expert at Simpson Millar. “This stress is likely to be magnified given the current atmosphere.”

While many people feel that because the company has gone into administration, it is no longer required to follow proper employment procedures, Anita said that they still owe a duty of care to their employees under current employment law regulations.

“Regardless of whether a company is experiencing financial difficulties, it still has a legal obligation under present employment law to speak with employees who may be facing layoffs,” she said. Employees can file a claim for a protection award if this does not happen.” Anita explained that a protective award is a payment made by an Employment Tribunal in cases where an employer fails to follow the correct procedure when making 20 or more redundancies, and the employees will be able to access the funds through the Government Insolvency Service if the Employment Tribunal rules in their favor.

Thousands of former employees have turned to Simpson Millar’s employment law team after a number of well-known enterprises in the retail, energy, professional services, and travel sectors went bankrupt.

