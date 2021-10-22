Women are being terrorized by a man in a cap who is keeping an eye on their houses.

In one region of Liverpool, a man in a cap has been terrorizing women by observing houses and even following a woman.

Several students rushed to social media to describe how the man stalked them in the Smithdown Road area of Liverpool, which has become increasingly popular among students in recent weeks.

Ellie, a University of Liverpool politics student, told The Washington Newsday that he had arrived on her front doorstep several times, watching her residence.

The 22-year-most old’s recent incident occurred three weeks ago, when she and her boyfriend were left off by a cab on a “deserted” street in The Dales about 3 a.m.

After she got inside, her boyfriend briefly exited to get something from his place. He shut the door but did not lock it because he lives around the corner.

“When he got back, this dude was there on our doorstep,” Ellie told The Washington Newsday. You only have to walk a few steps to be right next to it, and he was simply starring at our house.

“As my boyfriend walked back down the road, [the man]moved back and put his cap over my face, so my boyfriend couldn’t see him, and proceeded in the opposite direction.”

The man vanished via an alleyway between two roads in Wavertree’s Dales neighborhood.

The third-year student described himself as “frightened” and “terrible.”

“I was worried since our door was unlocked,” she told The Washington Newsday. It was terrifying because you don’t imagine it will ever happen to you.

“Obviously, you’re aware that strange individuals exist, but you assume that you’re safe, since we live in a student-heavy neighborhood.”

The man hadn’t shown up at Ellie’s front door for the first time.

He had been spotted by her housemate in July, but he had dismissed it since the man “went off the threshold immediately away and was like, ‘Oh it must have been the wrong house,'” she added.

Ellie has found comfort in knowing and talking to others who have gone through similar experiences. “The summary has come to an end.”