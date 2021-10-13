Woman was trailed by a man in a car who said, ‘c’mon come in girl!’

While walking home in the early hours of the morning, a terrified woman alleges she was repeatedly instructed to get in his car by a man.

According to a post on a local Facebook page, the woman was strolling down Price Street in Birkenhead at 5 a.m. when she was accosted by a man who urged “come in girl” and followed her even after she declined.

“At 5 a.m. this morning, on my way home, this man came up alongside me and asked if I wanted a lift, which I denied and continued walking,” she wrote.

“Get in girl,” he ordered as he pulled up again… I told him there was no way and continued walking home.

“About 10 steps later, he pulled up alongside me and continued driving at my speed.

“The whole time they were yelling ‘c’mon girl’ and ‘get in girl’ at me.”

“He would have continued to harass me and God knows what if I hadn’t pulled my phone out and began recording since it was still dark, very silent, and I was out alone if I hadn’t got my phone out and started recording.”

“I shouldn’t have been out on my own at that hour anyhow honestly,” the woman continued, “but unfortunately this is the world we live in.”

“I didn’t get a chance to observe the car’s make, but it was blue and the driver appeared to be in his early 30s.”

The woman who said the event took place in Birkenhead’s Cleveland / Price Street neighborhood said she didn’t report it to police but wanted to warn others to be cautious.

Hundreds of people commented on the article, appalled by the incident and providing their support to the woman.

“I’m so pleased you’re safe now,” one person said. “You shouldn’t have to fear about being followed when you’re out.”

“Please don’t think you had no right to be out on the street at 5 a.m.,” another said.

“You have the same right to be outside as anyone else at any moment.”

“You, and every other woman, have every right to go for a stroll, a run, or anything you want whenever you want… the ones,” one person stated.

