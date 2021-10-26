Woman left clutching tightly on the Pier Head landing stage.

A woman was found floundering in the River Mersey at the Pier Head and had to be rescued.

The crew of a pilot craft raised the alarm in the early hours of Monday after discovering someone in the water near their landing stage.

In the fast-flowing river, the woman was hanging to the underside of the wooden structure.

The woman was claimed to have “disappeared” under the landing stage, prompting the launch of the New Brighton RNLI lifeboat.

When the crew arrived, they concluded that the only way to save the woman was for one of them to leap into the ocean and bring her back to the lifeboat.

A second member of the crew also went into the water to assist with the rescue.

The woman was examined and found to be suffering from hypothermia with early onset. Before being handed over to North West Ambulance, she was brought to the Pier Head landing stage.

“We were extremely thrilled to have been able to rescue the casualty from the Mersey’s powerful currents,” said Damian Cull of New Brighton Lifeboat.

“The squad collaborated well with Merseyside Fire and Rescue and the Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, who were also called in.” We hope she recovers quickly from her ordeal.” Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

