Woman is looking for a stranger who appears out of nowhere.

When a stranger approached her with a proposition, she found herself alone in the dark.

At 6.45 p.m., Elizabeth Norton, 24, was riding her bike home from the physicians in Birkenhead when her rear bike light began to strobe on and off.

Elizabeth was frightened that after a ten-minute struggle to fix the light, she’d have to travel home alone, cold and in the dark, as she had done so many times before.

After a Christmas shopping trip, Mum placed a note on the car glass that she couldn’t believe.

When Elizabeth worked in Birkenhead as a teenager, she would sometimes have trouble cycling home at night.

If her bike broke, she’d be “mad and frustrated” at having to walk 45 minutes on her own when a cycling ride would just take 15 minutes.

The woman from Wallasey told The Washington Newsday: “I was maybe 18 or 19 years old at the time. It’s not pleasant for me to be a young lady strolling alone now that I’m 24.

“Particularly if it’s the dead of winter.

“Even if they couldn’t help me, you want others would ask, “Are you okay?” It would have been lovely if it had been possible.” “I used to work up there until around 10 p.m. It used to be fairly dangerous because there were a lot of nutcases around.

“Having a working light was critical since one wrong move may knock you off your bike, so I always make sure I have at least a respectable backlight.”

Last week, on Friday, December 3, a kind stranger riding a bike approached Elizabeth and suggested she use his spare light, allowing her to safely get home.

Elizabeth first declined, but the stranger would not abandon her to her fate.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “It was really amazing. It still has an impact on me. I used to work in Birkenhead, and there were instances when I had flat tyres and had to walk to Wallasey by myself at 10 p.m.

“It’s quite moving. ‘Oh, there are some decent people out there,’ you think.” “I wish I could locate him and embrace him,” she continued. Elizabeth will have the light on hand in case she comes across someone in need of assistance.

She informed The. “The summary has come to an end.”