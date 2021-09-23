Woman is enraged by a letter left by a neighbor.

After a neighbor complained about noise coming from her property via her door, a woman said she was “furious.”

When they returned home from working long hours during the pandemic, the anonymous neighbor said it was “stressful” and “disheartening” to be unable to relax at home and enjoy their garden.

They claimed they were awoken in the middle of the night by dogs barking and had to seal windows and doors to block out the noise.

“The noise is several everyday sessions of dogs barking over numerous months,” they wrote in the letter.

“We don’t want to keep you from enjoying your house, and we don’t want you to be unhappy,” they continued.

“Unfortunately, we have reached a stage where we believe it is no longer essential to discuss this with you in the hopes of reaching an agreement.”

The woman responded to the message by writing on a public Facebook group, asking the anonymous neighbors to confront her personally, adding she is “not unapproachable.”

“Please have the courage to knock on my door or the other doors where this letter has been delivered (we dog owners have spoken about this), rather than hiding behind your keyboard to type a bloody letter, then go to the trouble of printing RSPCA leaflets and sending them by first class post,” she wrote.

The woman also received an RSPCA brochure, which said that most dogs experience stress when they are left alone. The pamphlet included suggestions on how to assist dogs in learning to be alone.

The Ellesmere Port woman, on the other hand, refutes the notion that she leaves her pets alone.

“My dog may bark, which is natural for dogs to do, but he is never left outside for lengthy amounts of time as you suggest, nor is he left inside all day for hours,” she wrote.

“It’s rather ludicrous that someone would go to that much mither,” the woman continued. Get a grip.”

The woman claimed she would heed some of the advise in an update to the post.

“Knocking on our door would have been a better approach,” she remarked.

“I’ll have a look.”

