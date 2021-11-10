Woman claims she remains skinny by eating a Christmas meal every day.

A woman claims that eating a Christmas meal every day for the past 20 years has helped her maintain her weight.

Mum-of-three Jayne Winteringham prepares a roast supper for herself every day, replete with all the fixings.

Jayne, 66, only eats a different dinner when she goes to a restaurant.

According to the Mirror, the retired nursery worker from Bristol believes that her regular calorie consumption helps her keep her size 10 body.

Last Christmas Day was one of the few times in the past two decades that Jayne didn’t eat a roast.

She ate dinner at her daughter’s place instead, and it was a Mexican-style feast.

Jayne stated, “I would have made Christmas supper if I had been in the kitchen. Last year, though, was difficult due to the epidemic and lockdowns.

“I didn’t have a choice because I was a visitor, and it was a pleasant change.”

“But one day without Christmas dinner wasn’t enough for me, so on Boxing Day, I went to a local pub for a full roast dinner.”

Every year, Jayne estimates that she consumes 1,460 roast potatoes, 1,095 carrots, and 5,475 Brussels sprouts.

She’s been enamored with Christmas since she was a youngster, and she attributes her adult passion of the holiday to childhood nostalgia and recollections of her mother.

Jayne used to look forward to her Sunday roast every week as a child, and she continued to enjoy it as an adult by cooking it more frequently.

While many Brits believe that preparing a Christmas dinner is difficult, Jayne, who has honed her profession, claims that it is simply a matter of timing.

She went on to say: “Things should be timed so that you don’t have to watch them too closely while they cook. When everything is ready, put it all in huge bowls and place them on the table so people can assist themselves.

Jayne considers herself a roast specialist after years of eating many various styles of Christmas dinner.

Jayne, on the other hand, decides to take a day off on December 25 and let her daughter handle the cooking for the day.

“It’s the one day of the year when I don’t have to cook for myself,” she explained.”