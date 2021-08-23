Witnesses raced to aid a woman who had fallen from Albert Dock.

The “scary” moment a woman fell from the Albert Dock has been reported by witnesses.

Following reports that a person had fallen from the dockside, emergency personnel were dispatched to the waterfront attraction just after 1 p.m. yesterday.

Emergency responders discovered a woman who was breathing and conscious, and fire crews assisted paramedics in transporting her from the decking area to the shore.

Witnesses applauded the Albert Dock workers and emergency personnel for their quick response.

“I was working here today – it was an incredibly horrific situation,” Hana Glover said. “Thankfully, the personnel on the Albert Dock and members of the public did an incredible job aiding this lady until the ambulance and fire department arrived. I wish this lady a complete and rapid recovery.”

“I was there today, and the [emergency]services were amazing,” Claire Murphy remarked. “I hope the lady is all right.”

“I hope the woman is okay,” says Steven John Atkin.

“I was there when it happened – it was terrifying,” Sarah Louise Bebbington said.

A representative for Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service gave The Washington Newsday a comment yesterday.

“MSFR were informed at 1.09pm and arrived at 1.16pm to the Albert Dock, with two fire engines and the search and rescue team in attendance,” they stated.

“The victim fell from the dockside onto a decking area about 10 feet below; the victim did not enter the water. The victim was awake and breathing.

“North West Ambulance Service helped fire crews in transferring the injured from the deck area to shoreside by stretcher, and the casualty was subsequently taken to an ambulance.

“Crews were on the site until 1.45 p.m.,” says the statement.