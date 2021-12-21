Without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Alan Shearer delivers a harsh AFCON prediction for Liverpool.

The Africa Cup of Nations, according to Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer, could cost Liverpool the Premier League title.

Despite significant speculation that it may be postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is planned to begin in January.

Guinea has named Naby Keita in their squad to go to Cameroon on January 9, while Senegal and Egypt are anticipated to be represented by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, respectively.

The number of games the trio will miss is presently unknown, as an agreement with their individual associations to postpone their release until after the tournament has yet to be reached.

However, given the closeness of the title fight between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, Shearer believes the tournament may cost Jurgen Klopp’s side the title.

“If the African Cup of Nations is held, Salah and Mane may only miss two league games each, but it may be three or four.”

“In such a tight title battle, that could be enough to cost Jurgen Klopp’s team the title,” he wrote in his BBC column.

“We’re talking about two of his star players being away for up to a month, people who can and will impact games by scoring goals.”

“Salah, in particular, has the ability to perform magic at any time. He is, in my opinion, the best player on the planet right now – not only the best goalscorer, but the best player overall.

“Of course, his absence will be a blow for Liverpool and a benefit for their opponents, but Klopp still has plenty of firepower in the form of Diogo Jota, Robert Firmino, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino.”

In the most recent round of fixtures, both Liverpool and Chelsea were held to draws, leaving City three points clear at the top of the standings.

Despite his slim lead, Shearer believes no one will be able to ‘take control’ of the race very soon.

“Manchester City will be top at Christmas after winning eight straight games,” he continued, “but I don’t think any side will be able to take control of this Premier League title fight for a long time.”

“At the moment, they appear to be the team to beat, but I’ve had similar thoughts about Liverpool and Chelsea at different times.”

