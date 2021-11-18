Without Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, and Roberto Firmino, how would Liverpool line up against Arsenal?

When Jurgen Klopp selects his Liverpool team to face Arsenal this Saturday, he will have a few selection issues.

After an international break, the Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday evening as they host the Gunners at Anfield.

There have been a few injury concerns over the break, which have contributed to an already concerning list of absentees.

Klopp will be hoping that the bulk of those who are experiencing fitness difficulties are not too serious and will be able to return to the pitch shortly.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at the likely Liverpool line-up to face Arsenal, taking into account all of the injury issues…

No Reds fan wanted to see Sadio Mane come off early in Senegal’s 0-0 draw with Togo.

So far this season, the wide forward has eight goals in 15 appearances, and he gave Liverpool a fitness concern during the international break.

Roberto Firmino is still out due to a hamstring issue, while Sadio Mane is available and trained on Thursday.

Mane is expected to start alongside Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool starting lineup.

Despite having a large number of choices when his team is fully fit, Klopp will have limited options when selecting his starting lineup against Arsenal.

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones have all been ruled out, and Jordan Henderson’s fitness remains in doubt.

That implies Fabinho might line up in the middle of the park alongside Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Arsenal.

Andy Robertson isn’t fully ruled out for Arsenal’s visit, but that doesn’t mean he’ll play.

Given Liverpool’s upcoming schedule, which includes nine games in December, Klopp may not want to take any chances with his first-choice left-back.

With that in mind, Kostas Tsimikas may be given the nod, with Robertson being kept back till later.

At centre-back, Joel Matip is expected to pair Virgil van Dijk, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker rounding out the defense.

At centre-back, Joel Matip is expected to pair Virgil van Dijk, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker rounding out the defense.