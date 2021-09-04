With two big exits looming, FSG lost a wonderful Liverpool opportunity.

Is Liverpool’s roster stronger now that the transfer window has “slammed shut” (Sky Sports) than it was when it first opened?

In theory, sure, considering Ibrahima Konate’s addition and the several departures, all of whom were periphery players deemed surplus to needs.

But have Liverpool’s chances of regaining the Premier League title they lost to Manchester City last season improved?

Many fans fear a regression in Jurgen Klopp’s side, given that standing still in football – and aside from the purchase of Konate, who has yet to kick a ball for Liverpool in a competitive encounter – is frequently believed to truly signify going backwards.

Early completion of business is generally preferable, but since Liverpool bosses declared on May 28 that they had achieved an agreement to sign Konate, their primary rivals have all gone on big spending sprees.

City made Jack Grealish the first £100 million player in British football, and it’s probably a relief they didn’t break the record any higher after failing to get Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million and then signed Saul, a quality Spanish international midfielder rumored to be a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement for Liverpool, on loan in the final hours of the transfer window.

Old rivals Manchester United signed another Reds-linked player, Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, serial winner Raphael Varane, and then – around the same time as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signed a new contract – the blockbuster return of club icon and global football phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo.

So much for the alleged coronavirus-induced tightening of the football elite’s belts.

Unlike in the spring, when FSG’s principal owner John Henry made a dramatic U-turn, complete with video apology, over Liverpool’s plans to join a proposed breakaway European Super League competition that threatened to fly in the face of over a century of sporting integrity created by the organic pyramid system and instead manufacture a synthetic closed shop private members’ club, FSG didn’t back down. “The summary has come to an end.”