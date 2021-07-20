With three remarkable tours to Liverpool, the Giants have grabbed the hearts of the city’s residents.

Our hearts were grabbed by the colossal, adorable giants. That’s how we’ll remember them forever.

From their initial appearance, which enthralled the city, to their final parting, which brought tears to our eyes, Liverpool’s connection with the Royal de Luxe Giants has been long and amazing.

The Royal de Luxe Giants were so popular in Liverpool that its creator, Jean-Luc Courcoult, was awarded the city’s highest municipal honor, the Freedom of the City.

From the young girl in a green dress and her cheeky black dog to her shipwrecked uncle and fun-loving brother, countless people have lined the streets of Liverpool to welcome the Giants throughout the years.

Since their first visit to the city its French creator refers to as their “second home,” the Giants have enchanted the people of Merseyside.

It all started with a letter addressed by a young girl to her father, who was a Titanic bedroom steward. The Giants creator Jean-Luc was inspired by this letter to conceive Sea Odyssey, the Giants’ first voyage to Liverpool.

Liverpool was enthralled by the story, which featured Little Girl Giant, Big Giant, and Xolo the dog.

When Jean-Luc came found the letter, written almost a century ago by May Louise McMurray, he was so moved that he used it as inspiration for Sea Odyssey, the Giants’ first visit in 2012.

The Little Girl Giant was waiting for a letter from her father, who had stowed away on the Titanic, in Sea Odyssey.

She tries to contact with her uncle, who has vowed to dive down to the wreck on the ocean floor and look for her father’s letter 100 years after he died on the ship.

The Little Girl Giant spent the weekend in Liverpool, accompanied by her faithful dog Xolo, looking for her uncle.

At the same time, her uncle emerged from the Albert Dock, fresh from his adventure, to begin his hunt for his niece. They traveled 23 miles together in the hopes of fulfilling the lost giant’s wishes.

When visitors caught a glimpse of it, it became the first iconic visit. “The summary has come to an end.”