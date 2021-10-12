With the admissions of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, a Liverpool veteran claims transfer ‘panic.’

Liverpool, according to Ian Rush, are “even better” than they were when the Premier League was resurrected in 2020.

And the best goalscorer in Liverpool history believes that the return of fans this season will inspire them to even greater heights.

Jurgen Klopp’s team went into the international break with 15 points from a possible 21 points, which includes home matches against Manchester City and Chelsea.

As a result, Liverpool are second in the Premier League behind Chelsea, with back-to-back Champions League triumphs over AC Milan and Porto putting Klopp’s side on a solid foundation in Group B.

‘It’s criminal,’ Jurgen Klopp said, adding that the Liverpool midfielder is ‘too excellent to be on the bench.’

Rush believes that Diogo Jota’s signing last year gave the team an extra attacking dimension, and that a full Anfield allowed his former club to have a “unique” advantage in the title fight.

“I think they’ve had a terrific start,” he told The Washington Newsday, “and they look back to the club that won the league.”

“In some ways, they’re perhaps even better than they were when they won the league.”

“Hopefully they can stay injury-free, but with Virgil van Dijk back in the lineup and Alisson in goal, you’re talking about a front four rather than a front three up front now.”

“It’s not the ‘front three’ of two years ago; today, with the arrival of Diogo Jota, they’ve got four, so one thing you’ll see with Liverpool is that they’ll score goals.”

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah expected to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in January, there are fears that a perceived lack of depth up front would hurt the team’s title prospects in 2022.

Rush, on the other hand, believes that January transactions are prone to “panic buys,” which Klopp will be wise enough to avoid when the winter transfer market starts.

“I believe what they have is sufficient,” he continued. “You wait until January to see where you stand. If they’re doing well, keep doing what you’re doing.

“January is a difficult month for you.”

