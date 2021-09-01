With Philippe Coutinho’s post, Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara sends a mysterious message.

Thiago Alcantara has sent a mysterious message to a former Liverpool player.

Thiago established himself as one of the top midfielders in the world at Bayern Munich before joining Liverpool last summer.

He was instrumental in helping Bayern Munich win the Champions League last season, and he did so alongside former Red Philippe Coutinho.

For the 2019/20 season, the Brazilian joined Bayern on a season-long loan from Barcelona, and he notably scored against his parent club in the semi-final last season.

Thiago has kept in touch with Coutinho after the pair parted ways at Bayern Munich last summer, and the Liverpool midfielder has now posted a cryptic message regarding the former Red.

Players who are not with their respective countries are enjoying a mini-break at the start of the season while their clubs are on vacation for international duty.

Thiago was left out of Spain’s national team, while Coutinho was left out of Brazil’s squad.

The Liverpool No.6 captioned a photo of himself with Coutinho on Twitter with the phrase “matando a saudade,” which translates to “killing the longing” in Spanish.

Thiago has only made one appearance for Liverpool this season, coming off the bench as a substitute in the second half of last weekend’s 2-2 tie with Chelsea.