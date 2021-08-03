With perplexing transfer results, we ‘signed’ Adama Traore for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool have been connected with Wolves winger Adama Traore again after it was claimed that the winger had rejected down a new contract to continue at Molineux beyond the end of his current term.

Rumours of Liverpool being interested in signing Traore have been circulating for years, with fans believing the Spanish international’s play-style is ideal for manager Jurgen Klopp, who has lavished public praise on the winger in the past.

If allegations that Traore has turned down a second bid are correct, the 25-year-old may be available for as little as £30 million.

Last season, the Spaniard’s attacking production was not very impressive. Despite receiving high accolades for his entire performance, Traore only scored two goals and provided two assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

So, would Traore’s overall production improve if he joined Liverpool? And, more importantly, might he be the impact sub Liverpool needs to reclaim the Premier League title from Manchester City next season?

We simulated next season with Traore at the club to analyze the winger’s potential influence, and this is what happened.

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to make Adama Traore join the Liverpool squad on July 1st, 2021, for this simulation.

Let’s take a look at Traore’s in-game profile on the transfer day.

This is what happened with Traore in the squad next season…

Traore’s first season at Liverpool wasn’t particularly successful.

The winger was unable to break into Klopp’s first-team plans, making all of his 24 appearances as a substitute.

Even from the bench, he couldn’t make the kind of impact that would have been expected of him, scoring only one goal and failing to pick up an assist in all competitions.

His average match rating was a dismal 6.59, and the 25-year-old failed to meet his 3.24 predicted goals across all competitions.

“Summary comes to an end.”