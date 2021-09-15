With new support features, TikTok hopes to stay ahead of Instagram.

On Tuesday, TikTok announced a new set of features aimed at improving the mental health of its app users.

According to a press release from the company, users will now have access to well-being resources, enhanced search interventions on mental health keywords, a support guide for eating disorders, and an upgraded “sensitive content” alert.

The firm added that they recognize that many users come to the platform to share personal experiences, and they wanted to make it easier for them to find tales from creators that could be beneficial if they were going through a difficult time.

“We are profoundly concerned about the well-being of our community, and we are continually looking for innovative ways to support it. That’s why Tara Wadhwa, TikTok’s Director of Policy in the United States, said, “We’re taking further steps to make it easier for users to locate assistance when they need them on TikTok.”

TikTok has evolved into a platform where people can share their experiences dealing with mental health issues, as well as expert guidance from doctors and therapists.

“While we do not allow anything that encourages, celebrates, or normalizes suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, we do support those who choose to share their stories in order to raise awareness, assist others who may be struggling, and find support within our community,” Wadhwa added.

Tiktok’s popularity is growing, since it was just declared the second most popular social media app among teenagers in the United States, according to a Piper Sandler research from 2020.

This comes on the heels of a backlash against one of the app’s competitors.

Instagram was recently lambasted when the Wall Street Journal published a report revealing that Instagram’s owner, Facebook, is well aware of the distress the photo-sharing network can cause teenage females.