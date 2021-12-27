With Liverpool’s admission, Jurgen Klopp sends a message to Pep Guardiola and Man City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed that his team may not have enough to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds are currently six points behind Man City, but they have a game in hand, and the two sides are once again the major contenders to be named English champions.

In recent seasons, Liverpool and Man City have pushed each other to create new benchmarks at the pinnacle of English football, with both teams putting together record-breaking campaigns to win the title.

With Klopp expecting the same results this season, he confirmed his opinion that his team is capable of winning the title, but he is fully aware of how difficult it will be to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

“I believe it is doable. That is what we should be thinking because it is the reason we are here, but it is difficult “He told reporters about it.

“It’s quite challenging. Consider City’s consistency, as well as my sons’ consistency, over the last few years.

“We were chasing the league for the entire year since City was champion three years ago, one point ahead of us or 11 millimetres. Incredible. We made it to the Champions League final the year before, but we lost.

“The boys’ consistency is fantastic, but in a league with perhaps the finest squad in the world, that’s the only chance you have.

“It’s quite difficult to stay ahead of them, but we’re not completely out of reach.

“It’s not that we have no chance anymore, but you should be aware that City will not drop many points, so you should avoid dropping points as well.

“What do we need to improve? We have to defend at the highest level, that’s how it is. That’s how we’re going to beat that team.

“It allows for continuity, and I believe we’ve made significant progress in terms of football. We play some pretty terrific things, and we’re more difficult to defend (against) now than we were previously.

“We’ve made some positive strides. Will it be sufficient? I’m the first.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”