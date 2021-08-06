With Liverpool links, Lionel Messi could be about to influence Kylian Mbappe’s future.

The departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona may have triggered a transfer saga that might see Kylian Mbappe leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Despite agreeing to terms for a new contract, Barcelona made the shocking revelation on Thursday night that their star player will not be allowed to stay at the club.

“Despite reaching an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and both parties’ clear intention to sign a new contract today, it cannot be finalized due to economic and structural obstacles,” the statement stated.

“In light of this, Lionel Messi will no longer be associated with FC Barcelona. Both sides are profoundly disappointed that the player’s and the Club’s wishes cannot be realized.

“Bara would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for the player’s commitment to the institution’s improvement and wishes him all the best in his personal and professional life.”

PSG’s interest in the Argentina international has increased since the announcement, according to reports.

“Of course [signing Messi]is a possibility,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said today. The club is working on it, and if we learn anything, we will let you know as soon as possible.”

With bookies, the French giants are now odds-on favorites to recruit Messi.

According to The Telegraph, a source told them that PSG “isn’t certain it can be done,” especially if they can’t establish that additional commercial revenue will cover his wages.

However, according to the same article, the Paris outfit convened a “series of emergency meetings” last night in a “rush” to figure out how to make a Messi deal happen.

“It could be that PSG will have to sell one of its young talents, Kylian Mbappe, if they are to make it happen,” the article reads.

PSG’s top objective this summer was persuading Mbappe to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes, which expires next summer.

Negotiations have so far been unproductive, with reports claiming that the 22-year-old will not extend his stay in Paris, despite reports of interest from teams all across Europe, including Real Madrid and, more speculatively, Liverpool.

