With Liverpool and FSG as partners, LeBron James is eyeing a slice of the £42 billion sector.

LeBron James and other Fenway Sports Group partners have added to their investment portfolios by purchasing a stake in a sports technology company with enormous ambitions.

James, along with business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter, who all own shares in FSG, have invested in StatusPro, a sports tech and gaming company that combines player data with extended reality (XR), such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to create training and fan engagement products.

The XR market is expected to be profitable.