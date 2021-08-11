With Jurgen Klopp facing a £111 million dilemma, here’s how Liverpool might line up against Norwich City.

The phony conflict has come to an end. Finally, all eyes will be on Liverpool’s main event.

The Reds begin their bid to reclaim the Premier League title on Saturday evening when they travel to Norwich City.

On Monday, Jurgen Klopp’s side completed their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 friendly victory over Osasuna at Anfield.

And the Reds’ manager has been given some intriguing questions about who he should call on at Carrow Road.

Alisson Becker in goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back are both certain starters against Norwich, barring late injury.

With James Milner the sole senior option available to Klopp, it would be a great surprise if Kostas Tsimikas is not given the left-back slot in place of the injured Andy Robertson after impressing during pre-season.

The function of the centre-back, on the other hand, is still up for debate.

At the very least, one of them. Joel Matip appears to be in pole position to play after demonstrating his fitness during the summer, which means three players are vying for a spot alongside the Cameroonian, however Joe Gomez’s return appears to have come too soon based on recent performances.

New signing for the summer Virgil van Dijk’s remarkable recovery from a long-term injury has clearly put the Dutchman in the mix. Ibrahima Konate had appeared to be the favorite after playing with Matip on multiple occasions during pre-season.

Last season, Klopp could only dream of having to choose between £111 million worth of centre-back quality.

Fabinho, despite being one of the latest players to report for pre-season training, is set to start in a defensive midfield role due to his fitness and the lack of activity for Jordan Henderson.

The other two midfield positions are less apparent. James Milner has been a regular in arguably the strongest line-ups during the friendly schedule, and his experience could help him in what will be a raucous atmosphere, especially with Norwich having only played one home game in front of a capacity crowd since Liverpool last visited in February 2020.

Should Milner be preferred, a clear fight for third place appears to be between Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott, though both might be included if Klopp opts for a more offensive side and sidelines Milner.

