With hi-tech backpack screens, the ‘Get boosted now’ message reaches Liverpool streets.

On Liverpool’s Lord Street, people wearing screens encouraging the public to get their covid booster jab have been observed.

The screens have official government and NHS branding emblems on them and read ‘get boosted now.’

The messages are displayed on a monitor that is carried on the shoulders of persons who are carrying it.

They were discovered after Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, confirmed that no additional coronavirus restrictions will be implemented in England before the new year.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, has advised people in England to “continue to act cautiously.”

“We will continue to monitor the data closely,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a series of tweets, “but there will be no further restrictions enforced in England before the New Year.”

“However, considering the increased incidence of Omicron instances, I would urge everyone to remain careful.”

“Most importantly, I strongly advise everyone to receive their first, second, or booster vaccine as soon as possible in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

With the Omicron form accounting for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases, Mr Javid advised “people to remain cautious” and recommended those celebrating the start of 2022 to consider testing oneself beforehand and celebrating outside.

“We look at the statistics on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed during the Christmas break,” Mr Javid said on Monday.

“However, no further actions will be taken before the new year.” People should, of course, exercise caution as we approach the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“If that makes sense, do a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if you can, and have some ventilation if you can.”

“Please be cautious, and we’ll assess whether we need to take any additional measures once the new year arrives, but nothing else until then, at least.”

According to government data, a total of 113,628 instances were reported in England on Christmas Day, with the greatest number by specimen date (the date the test was taken) being December 22, when 121,539 people took a positive test.

Because the data released on Monday was partial, the ultimate UK figure for reported cases on Christmas Day is expected to be even higher. “The summary has come to an end.”