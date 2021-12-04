With four players, Liverpool might duplicate Diogo Jota’s transfer trick.

Liverpool’s frantic game schedule is set to continue this weekend, with the Reds traveling to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday.

Diogo Jota will face his former employers after moving to Merseyside for a fee in the region of £40 million in the summer of 2020.

Since then, the Portuguese forward has developed into a consistent performer at Anfield. His game has improved since joining Liverpool, and he has scored around twice as many goals in the Premier League as he did in the Midlands.

Jota was a good player for Wolves, but the Merseyside scouting department saw his potential for further development under Jurgen Klopp.

One of Michael Edwards’ best Liverpool transfer transactions has been duplicated.

As Liverpool prepare for the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has already identified his next Diogo Jota.

Who may be the next Jota if Liverpool were to sign another young forward who is slipping under the radar at a smaller club ahead of his return to Molineux?

Jonathan David is nearly certain to join a heavyweight club in the not-too-distant future. With each passing year, the Canada international realizes his full ability, and nothing has changed this season.

David has scored at least 12 league goals in each of the past three seasons despite being only 21 years old. He scored 12 non-penalty goals in his first season at Gent before scoring 18 the following year, and he scored 13 times for Lille last season.

He’s already scored eight non-penalty goals in 15 games this season, indicating that he’ll likely reach double figures once more. David is a two-footed striker with outstanding moves and a low center of gravity to keep an eye on.

Christopher Nkunku, who is under contract with RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate’s former club, appears to be making the transition from prospect to established talent.

Liverpool has a history of pursuing players from Red Bull clubs, as evidenced by Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, and Nkunku might be next, especially given his recent 24th birthday.

The Frenchman has already done so this season. “The summary has come to an end.”