With Everton’s transfer decision, Liverpool may be able to deal an early punch to Man City.

Coman’s CV implies that if he were to join Liverpool this summer, he would be a very good addition.

He has won a league title in each of his senior seasons, and he even scored the game-winning goal in the 2019/20 Champions League final for Bayern Munich.

However, given his blemished injury record, a move for the Frenchman is improbable, and the Reds may be better suited pursuing alternative possibilities.

Donyell Malen of PSV has also been connected with a move to Anfield this week, however his finishing for the Netherlands at the Euros wasn’t especially remarkable, and I’d like a more clinical forward.

Raphinha of Leeds would be my first choice, and a deal for the Brazilian appears to be more realistic, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool decided against signing a forward alternative.

This summer, Michael Edwards should focus on finding a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Renato Sanches had an impressive Euros this summer, and despite Portugal being knocked out by Belgium, his lung-busting surges from midfield were visible, and it might be precisely what Liverpool require next season.

Leeds’ Raphinha, as previously indicated, would be a viable choice to boost Jurgen Klopp’s attacking arsenal.

The 24-year-old has a lot of potential, and he’s already settled in to the Premier League at Elland Road, where he’s contributed 15 goals this season.

Liverpool should also try to add a quality right-back to their squad, and the Reds could do a lot worse than Denzel Dumfries, who has been extensively linked with Everton after a solid Euros performance for the Netherlands.

Yes, it’s arguable. Also, yes.

If Liverpool can get their estimated £10 million valuation for the right-back, it will be difficult for the club to refuse.

There are doubts about the Welshman’s readiness to serve as Trent Alexander Arnold’s backup.

When you consider Man City’s right-back options, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, it may be worth diving into the transfer market to improve the squad in that area.

There is no doubt that Harry Kane and Jack Grealish would boost Man City if they were to sign with the Manchester club. The summary comes to a close.