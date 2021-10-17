With a’stern’ warning, Adam Peaty responds to Strictly Come Dancing ‘gossip.’

Adam Peaty of Strictly Come Dancing has issued a “stern” warning to viewers who are wondering if he kissed his dance partner.

The Olympian’s explosive Argentine tango with Katya Jones on Saturday night sent fans of the show into a frenzy.

The two completed their emotional routine by staring into each other’s eyes, prompting Twitter fans to believe that they were ready to kiss.

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!!” read one widely shared tweet. – according to Mirror Online.

The Olympian is currently dating Eiri Munro, and he warned rumor mongers that their “words have real life implications.”

“To everyone who wants to see what they want, your words have real-life effects,” he wrote on Twitter. Your talk will not overwhelm or depress me.” “Protect your energy,” he continued. Adam and Eiri have a one-year-old son together, and his girlfriend responded with a witty retort to the rumor.

“Watching your partner almost kiss another lady on live TV,” Eiri captioned a video on TIkTok.

She flung her head back in mock despair in the self-filmed video and said, “Finding out 10 million other people also saw it live, while pretending to sob again.”

Over the years, the BBC dancing competition has gained a reputation for breaking up couples, while other celebrities who have competed have fallen in love with their dance partners in what has been known as ‘The Strictly curse.’