With a tactical change, Liverpool can unleash the youthful midfielder once more.

Curtis Jones hasn’t had much luck since the spring, despite having a complete season as a first-team regular last season.

Though he eventually succumbed to injury in April, he was in the matchday squad for the first 44 games of the 2020/21 season, making him the only Liverpool player to go that long without missing a game.

Unfortunately for the young Scouser, after recuperating from the muscle injury he sustained at the time, he has only made one start for the Reds.

Jones was injured in the final pre-season friendly of the summer against Osasuna and did not play in any of the Reds’ first four league games.

While no one wants Harvey Elliott to suffer a catastrophic injury, the fact that he has been ruled out for the long term may allow Jones to return to the club on a more frequent basis.

There’s also reason to assume that if he’s given more chances, he’ll have a higher chance of succeeding than he did last season.

In 2020/21, the 20-year-old made 18 starts in the league and in Europe, and he did it in front of a whopping 12 different central defensive pairings.

Joel Matip and Fabinho were in the stands five times, while Ozan Kabak and Jordan Henderson were in the stands three times. Otherwise, every time a different combination of players was used, and those two more often duos were not made up of two senior centre-backs.

The midfield’s configuration was unavoidably altered by the chaos at the back. Jones did not play in a trio with Fabinho until his final start of the season, away at West Bromwich Albion.

As we’ve seen in glimpses with Thiago Alcantara, having the foundation of a defensive triangle built by the Brazilian and an experienced centre-back partnership will only assist all Liverpool players perform to a greater degree.

And, unlike last season, when he started 11 games on the right side and seven on the left, Jones may be able to play on the same side of the midfield each time he plays.

