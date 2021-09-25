With a Premier League ‘request,’ Leeds United boss Mike Ashley takes a shot at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Angus Kinnear, the Leeds United chief executive, attempted to criticize Jurgen Klopp, implying that the Liverpool manager influenced referee Craig Pawson’s decision to dismiss Pascal Struijk for his challenge on Harvey Elliott.

Struijk’s dismissal was appealed by Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the days following the Reds’ 3-0 triumph at Elland Road a week ago, but they were unsuccessful.

The Liverpool teenager was stretchered off after being tackled from behind by the 22-year-old defender, resulting in a catastrophic ankle injury.

Despite having suffered such a defeat, the 18-year-old expressed sympathy for Struijk and termed the FA’s decision to reject Leeds’ appeal as “wrong.”

Struijk is not in the Leeds United squad that will face West Ham United this afternoon, the final game of his three-match suspension.

Kinnear made a point of addressing Struijk’s ban in his match programme notes ahead of today’s encounter, taking an obvious shot at Klopp in the process.

“I believe we made a convincing case that a tackle that was not even viewed as a foul by any of the referees, opposing players, or a crowd of 37,000 could be deemed a dismissal retrospectively based on an assessment of the extent of the injury,” he added.

“One of the three members of the panel concluded that every challenge poses a risk to a player’s safety, and hence the tackle was not major foul play.

“On the other hand, the remaining two delegates disagreed.

“They claimed it was a clear refereeing error that may have unwittingly established a precedent that any major injuries sustained through physical contact must be dealt with disciplinary action.

“Following the panel’s ruling, we were left with no choice but to respectfully request that opposition head coaches not be picked to referee any more of our games for the remainder of the season.”