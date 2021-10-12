With a million job openings, job vacancies are at an all-time high.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of job vacancies in the UK reached a new high of 1.1 million in the months of July to September 2021.

With 3.7 vacancies for every 100 employee jobs, the data mark the highest level of job availability since records began. September’s one-month job vacancy data were also a record high, at around 1.2 million. In the months of January to March 2020, the numbers reveal a considerable increase in vacancies of over 300,000 from pre-pandemic levels, with the retail sector and motor vehicle repair exhibiting the most increases in vacancies.

According to the ONS, the current unemployment rate in the UK is 4.5 percent, up from 4 percent prior to the covid epidemic.

Between August and September, the number of UK workers on payrolls increased by 207,000 to a new high of 29.2 million, indicating that the employment market is beginning to rebound after a difficult 18 months.

The figures, according to Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, show the employment market’s revival.

“The job market has continued to recover from the ravages of the coronavirus,” he said, adding that “the number of employees on payroll in September now far exceeds pre-pandemic levels.”

“Vacancies also hit a new one-month high of roughly 1.2 million in September, with our latest estimates indicating that all industries now have at least as many job openings as they did before the start of Covid-19.

“Earnings have continued to climb year over year, even after accounting for inflation.”

“However, exceptional circumstances continue to influence the data, making it difficult to discern underlying trends.”

For the first time since the ONS began keeping records, the number of advertised jobs in the UK has surpassed 1 million, with average weekly salaries up 7.2 percent from the same period last year, but the prior year’s figures do contain furlough-depressed pay.

According to official estimates, the number of employees in several businesses is now higher than before Covid, with 122,000 more jobs available than before February 2020.