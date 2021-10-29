With a humiliating triumph, Liverpool gave themselves a double fitness boost after January departures.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has two players back from injury as they try to keep their unbeaten streak going.

The Reds thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, their largest win at the stadium in over a century, and advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Preston.

On Saturday, Liverpool hosts Brighton at Anfield.

Here are the most recent Liverpool injuries and when they are expected to recover.

Naby Keita was stretchered off the play at Old Trafford midway through the second half after getting a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

“Naby has a bruise at the moment,” Pep Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com before of the Preston encounter. “We assess it day by day.” That’s good, because it’s looking good.” Keita’s return to training on Thursday will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, and Klopp is expected to provide an update on his availability for Brighton during his news conference on Friday.

On September 18, the Liverpool midfielder suffered a calf injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Thiago has missed eight games since then, including the encounter against Brighton.

In recent weeks, the Spaniard has been pushing up his recuperation, and he was spotted in full first-team training on Thursday.

During his press conference on Friday, Klopp should provide a thorough update on his condition.

It has to be Takumi Minamino if it isn’t Anfield.

The Japan international is still enjoying himself in the Carabao Cup, and he reminded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of his skills.

Minamino also assisted a sputtering shadow Reds in avoiding a large banana skin and taking a large stride towards Wembley.

The striker has now scored seven goals for Liverpool, all of which have come away from Anfield.

No player has ever scored as many goals for Liverpool without any of them coming at Anfield.

And his goal shortly after the hour fired the visitors into life at Deepdale, after they had previously toiled miserably against a tenacious Preston North End, who are presently 19th in the Championship.

