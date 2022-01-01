With a diet regimen, a woman who “couldn’t keep weight off” loses five stone.

After years of experimenting with various diet programs, a woman shed an astonishing five stone.

Angela Meade, of Warrington, said she had attempted several weight-loss programmes over the years but that the weight “came back on again” after she discontinued them.

According to CheshireLive, the 54-year-old also stated that her work, which included a lot of international travel prior to the epidemic, had left her without any “stability.”

Tesco, Waitrose, Amazon, and Smyths Toys have issued warnings to customers, advising them not to use certain products.

Angela, on the other hand, decided to join Slimming World’s Food Optimising Plan in 2019, which seeks to re-educate people on how to balance the sorts of food they eat.

“The catalyst for it is that,” she explained.