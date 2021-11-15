With a £4 million deal, Liverpool can address two transfer dilemmas in January.

One hand gives, while the other takes.

When it comes to player availability, Jurgen Klopp has been stung by the old cliché on more than one occasion this season.

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury, just as Liverpool were about to welcome back Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara following layoffs earlier this month.

The Reds were at least soothed going into the November international break after losing to West Ham United. James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, and Naby Keita are all expected to return soon once the Premier League resumes.

Then there was Jord.