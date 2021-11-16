With £42 million midfielder Paul Pogba, Liverpool might repeat Fabinho’s transfer trick.

Liverpool might pull off a similar coup to that of Fabinho, who joined from Monaco amid speculation about Aurelien Tchouameni.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from the French club for £39 million in 2018 and has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success since then.

In the present, several reports say that Liverpool is interested in Monaco’s teenage vice-captain Tchouameni, with Chelsea, the two Manchester clubs, City and United, as well as Juventus and Real Madrid, being listed as possible bidders.

The 21-year-old, who earned his France debut last season,